Clemson Trolled Drake On Twitter During Their Beatdown Of Alabama

Clemson entered Monday night’s national championship game as 5.5-point underdogs against Alabama, but freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence and company came out and thrashed the Tide in Santa Clara.

Clemson took a 44-16 lead into the fourth quarter after some incredible plays from Lawrence, fellow freshman Justyn Ross, and Tee Higgins marched the Tigers down the field for what was the icing on the cake for Clemson — and also proved to be the final score of the game. The Tigers were all but unstoppable on Monday offensively and eventually figured out how to do what was once thought impossible, shutting down the Alabama offense.

With the fourth quarter rendered a mere formality, many wondered what had gone wrong for Alabama as they were in the process of being handed the worst loss of the Nick Saban era. One theory was that they were cursed by Drake, who donned an Alabama sweatshirt earlier in the week in support of the Tide, hopping on the Alabama bandwagon for the title game.

The Tigers’ Twitter account decided to play into that and trolled the Tide and Drake on Twitter, saying he needed a Clemson sweatshirt now.