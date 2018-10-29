USA TODAY Sports

The Hue Jackson era is (mercifully) over with the Cleveland Browns, even with the caveat that eight games remain in the 2018 season. While the Browns could theoretically mount a late surge this year, everything should be viewed through a future-facing lens in Cleveland and that means plenty of speculation as to who the organization will hire to succeed Jackson on a full-time basis.

With that in mind, the good folks at BetOnline.ag released odds almost immediately after the Jackson news broke and, in an astounding and rather inexplicable twist, Rams head coach Sean McVay topped the initial list.