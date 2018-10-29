Rams Coach Sean McVay Is Somehow One Of The Favorites To Be The Next Browns Head Coach

10.29.18 31 mins ago

USA TODAY Sports

The Hue Jackson era is (mercifully) over with the Cleveland Browns, even with the caveat that eight games remain in the 2018 season. While the Browns could theoretically mount a late surge this year, everything should be viewed through a future-facing lens in Cleveland and that means plenty of speculation as to who the organization will hire to succeed Jackson on a full-time basis.

With that in mind, the good folks at BetOnline.ag released odds almost immediately after the Jackson news broke and, in an astounding and rather inexplicable twist, Rams head coach Sean McVay topped the initial list.

Around The Web

TAGSCLEVELAND BROWNSHue JacksonJIM HARBAUGHLincoln RileySean McVay

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.29.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.22.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.22.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP