Colin Kaepernick is getting into the ice cream game. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and social justice advocate announced on Thursday morning that he is teaming up with Ben and Jerry’s to create a new non-dairy flavor of ice cream that prominently features Kaepernick on the packaging.

The flavor is called “Colin Kaepernick’s Change the Whirled,” and all of Kaepernick’s proceeds from the dessert will go towards the Know Your Rights Camp.

I’ve teamed up with @BenAndJerrys to serve up joy on the journey to justice! Today, we're excited to introduce Change the Whirled, a new non-dairy flavor that hits shelves in early-2021! 100% of my proceeds will go to @yourrightscamp with matching support from Ben & Jerry's pic.twitter.com/OouYwUXPXK — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 10, 2020

In a statement released by Ben and Jerry’s, Kaepernick said “I’m honored to partner with Ben & Jerry’s on Change the Whirled. Their commitment to challenging the anti-Black roots of policing in the United States demonstrates a material concern for the wellbeing of Black and Brown communities. My hope is that this partnership will amplify calls to defund and abolish the police and to invest in futures that can make us safer, healthier, and truly free.”

As Kaepernick’s tweet indicates, the ice cream is slated to hit stores sometime in 2021. While Kaepernick has not appeared in an NFL game since 2016, he’s pursued a number of off-field interests in recent years. In 2020, this has included the announcement of a pair of docuseries — one on Netflix titled “Colin in Black & White” written by Ava Duvernay and Michael Starrbury, and one on Disney in conjunction with his Ra Vision Media.