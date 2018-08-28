A Handy Guide To Betting College Football’s Opening Weekend

Getty Image

The 2018 college football season is technically underway, with “Week Zero” providing entertainment for die-hard fans and degenerates from coast to coast. However, the full-fledged start to the campaign arrives this weekend, with a nice appetizer of games on Thursday and Friday, followed by a bevy of fantastic match-ups on the season’s first Saturday.

As such, many would-be handicappers have been loading up their accounts, both off-shore, with “their guys,” and in the legal bastions of betting that are Las Vegas, New Jersey, and Mississippi (for now), as folks are prepared to spray the board with wagers early and often. Given the fact that the national sports betting ban is no more, the old references to “entertainment purposes only” are generally out the window, but, in the same breath, not everyone can walk down the street (or drive for a half-hour) to find legal sports wagering at a brick-and-mortar venue.

Regardless, bettors are undoubtedly encountering more outlets willing to fire picks in their direction and sports betting is more mainstream than at any point in American history. That sets the stage for our goal in this space, to provide a handy guide for what you should be looking for, both in the first weekend of the college football season and in general for all sports handicapping.

There are places (including this one) where you can find “winners” for Week 1 (coming later this week) and beyond but here are a few things to keep in mind as you navigate the sports betting waters, perhaps for the first time.