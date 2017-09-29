College Football Week 5 Picks: Fading Overreactions To Good And Bad Performances

#College Football
09.28.17 5 months ago

Getty Image

Last week felt like it went way worse than it really did, mainly because when we lost we lost big, namely that Vanderbilt/Under parlay that was pretty much dead by the end of the first quarter and the heartbreaking Over in TCU-Oklahoma State when the Pokes were already dead on the side. Despite all of that, I still managed a 4-6 week, bringing the season total right back to .500.

Last Week: 4-6
Season Total: 16-16

It’s time to get ourselves to the right side of .500 and back to a profit this week and to do that I’ve got nine plays for you. We saw some teams take it on the chin last week to really good opponents and others beat up on some terrible teams (or simply escape a mediocre one). That seems to have messed with the oddsmakers and the public, and I think there’s some value to be exploited from overreactions to Week 4.

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALL

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP