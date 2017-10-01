Conor McGregor Blames The Byrds For Ruining The Best Month In Boxing History

10.01.17

One month removed from Conor McGregor’s we-still-can’t-believe-it-happened boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, and the Irish UFC star is still upset with the way their fight ended. As you may recall, McGregor was stopped in the 10th round by Mayweather after he got tired and Floyd started unleashing an endless combo of unanswered punches. It wasn’t much of a controversial stoppage by boxing standards, but it seemed rather premature to MMA fans.

McGregor unloaded his frustrations regarding the fight at ‘An Evening With Conor McGregor’ event in Scotland, noting that referee Robert Byrd is husband to controversial judge Adalaide Byrd, whose terrible scoring resulted in boxing’s other recent superfight Canelo vs. Golovkin resulting in a draw.

“The referee was a weird one now the more I look back on it,” McGregor said (quotes via MMA Fighting). “Especially after Adalaide Bird had that thing with the Canelo and GGG fight, that was her. Adalaide and Robert Byrd are husband and wife, that’s a bit weird, that’s when I started looking back on the fight.”

“Why did he not give [Mayweather] instruction? Why was he staring at me? He had a vendetta against me straight off the bat. Early exchanges in the tie up, instead of just separating he would reach around and pull me away. That takes energy away from me. I started getting … not paranoid, but I just started analyzing the whole thing a bit deeper. I felt like I got the short end of the stick here.”

The greatest injustice in his mind, though, was the way the fight ended.

