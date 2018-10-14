Is This The First Time Conor McGregor Has Thrown A Football?

@CJZero on Twitter

Conor McGregor, even in defeat, is one of the best athletes in the planet. That’s because any person classified as a “professional athlete” is really good at sports relative to the rest of Earth’s population. A highly trained athlete makes a sport look easy, and some dork just trying to look like a pro athlete will look, well, like some dork.

Unless you make professional athletes attempt to play sports they’re not a pro at. That’s when things can get hilarious. Put an NBA sharpshooter in ice skates and make them attempt a slap shot. It’s not so simple, is it? All those years of highly specialized training is what creates that professionalism, after all. And when you work fighting in a cage every day for years of your life in Ireland you might not have ever, say, played what the Americans call football.

That definitely looks to be the case for Conor McGregor, who on Sunday attended the Dallas Cowboys home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Looking his usual dapper self in a suit, he got a chance to go on the field at AT&T Stadium and tried his best to huck a football and, well, there’s a first time for everything.