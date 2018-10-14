Prescott Rossi on Twitter

There are a lot of occupations in this world, and perhaps professional quarterback was the wrong one for poor Nathan Peterman. The 2017 fifth-round pick out of Pittsburgh has not had a good go of things under center for the Buffalo Bills, and that continued on Sunday when Peterman got the call in relief duty against the Houston Texans.

A Josh Allen elbow injury thrust Peterman into the game late in the third quarter of a 10-6 contest Houston had led throughout. The Bills offense struggled with Allen at quarterback, but putting Peterman into the game was the equivalent of giving children live grenades as the toys in their Happy Meal.

Peterman was a disaster in his NFL debut as a starter, throwing five first half interceptions in a drubbing against the Los Angeles Chargers last season. Despite that loss, the Bills made the postseason and he appeared late in that game after Tyrod Taylor was injured, immediately throwing an interception to end that game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Despite THAT, Peterman was Buffalo’s Week 1 starter against the Baltimore Ravens, a game in which he was intercepted twice in a 47-3 drubbing that caused the Bills to put rookie Josh Allen in as starter Week 2. Allen’s tenure as Bills starter hasn’t been great, but it’s better than giving the football to a nuclear reactor with a faulty cooling system and the relentless pounding of the ocean breaching the corroded steel walls keeping the island safe from a complete meltdown.