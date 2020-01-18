Getty Image
Sports

Conor McGregor Will Earn $3 Million From His UFC Fight With Donald Cerrone

Contributing Writer

Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon will net him $3 million when he headlines UFC 246 Saturday night against Donald Cerrone, per MMA Fighting.

The former two-division champion hasn’t fought in more than a year after suffering a submission loss courtesy of lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, and an ugly post-fight beatdown. An apparently revitalized McGregor steps back into the fight game with eyes on three bouts in 2020, and what he hopes is a second tilt with Nurmagomedov.

McGregor’s salary is the same as his title fight against Nurmagomedov. For his part in the main event, Cerrone will take home $200,000, with an additional $200,000 should he beat McGregor. Cerrone is coming off back-to-back losses including a first-round knockout at the hands of Justin Gaethje and a doctor stoppage loss against Tony Ferguson.

Although the fight is being contested at welterweight, the high-profile showdown offers both competitors an opportunity to step back into the title picture. UFC president Dana White has already confirmed if McGregor wins, he’ll get the next title fight at lightweight. While the same might not hold true for Cerrone, he was on the doorstep of a title shot in June last year and he could find himself back there with a win over McGregor.

McGregor and Cerrone square off Saturday night in the UFC 246 main event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

