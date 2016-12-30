Cory Kluber Hit A Coyote In The Ass With A Fastball

Getty Image

Did you hear the story about how Cleveland ace Corey Kluber found a coyote eating his stocking chocolate over the holidays and promptly super-murdered it into 60 billion pieces with a fastball covered in the blood of the righteous? If anything like that rings a bell, it’s because a report from Christmas Eve sparked the imagination and the legend grew online to the point where Kluber has cleared up what went down between himself, a coyote and a sports orb.

In a (since deleted) tweet, WEEI.com writer Rob Bradford shared an interesting December tidbit about the multimillionaire hurler: “From someone close to situation: Corey Kluber recently got rid of coyote in backyard of new Mass. home w fastball to animal’s ribs. #legend”

Naturally, a story of man vs coyote garners a bit of attention. The franchise’s director of baseball information Bart Swain reached out to the pitcher for a recap of what happened. Cleveland’s Plain Dealer has the bluffer’s guide.

Kluber told Swain the coyote was pacing in front of his house. He threw a baseball at it, hitting it in the rear end, near the tail. The coyote left the scene at warp speed. End of story.

Some clarity on this Kluber/coyote story on what actually transpired (1/2) +said animal was pacing near front entrance of house — Tribeinsider (@tribeinsider) December 24, 2016

(2/2) +said person tossed round object near animal, hitting it near its tail

+said animal left property

+carry on & have a great holiday — Tribeinsider (@tribeinsider) December 24, 2016

Have fun spending 2017 wondering if Kluber envisions the strike zone as looking like a coyote’s ass.

