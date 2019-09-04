The Cowboys And Ezekiel Elliott Finally Agreed To A $90 Million Contract Extension

Getty Image

Ezekiel Elliott spent his offseason trying to get a new contract from the Dallas Cowboys, and on Wednesday morning, his gamble paid off. According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the Cowboys have handed their superstar running back a six-year contract extension that will pay him $90 million, making him the highest-paid running back ever.

Beyond the gigantic total number, Elliott’s new deal will also set a record for the most guaranteed money for a running back in league history. Elliott will receive $50 million guaranteed, surpassing the $45 million the Los Angeles Rams gave Todd Gurley when he signed his extension with the team last year.

The Cowboys appeared to have announced the news with a tweet that just featured an emoji, to which Elliott replied with a GIF of himself eating.