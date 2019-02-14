Cris Cyborg Is Unsure Of Her UFC Future Amid Questions Over The Featherweight Division

02.14.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Cris Cyborg’s reign as the women’s featherweight champion may not have been the only thing that ended with her brutal knockout loss at the hands of Amanda Nunes.

While Nunes currently holds the bantamweight and featherweight titles after her win against Cyborg, the UFC website currently has no rankings for the featherweight division. Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Cyborg discussed ongoing negotiations for her return to the UFC, but questioned if the latest moves on the organization’s website may have sealed her fate.

TOPICS#UFC
TAGSCRIS CYBORGUFC

