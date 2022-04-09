Manchester United’s recent poor run of form continued on Saturday, as the team traveled to Goodison Park to take on Everton and lost, 1-0. It was a huge win for the Toffees, which desperately needed a win in the midst of their battle to avoid relegation, but in the aftermath, a moment of frustration has gotten United’s biggest star in some hot water.

In a video captured by a fan after the game, Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to smack a phone out of someone’s hand while he was on his way to the dressing room. While it is unclear if anything was said to Ronaldo, who played all 90 minutes but did not score a goal, he smashed the phone and continued to walk into the back.

Cristiano Ronaldo smashed someone's phone after losing to Everton, according to fans at the ground 😳 (via @evertonhub) pic.twitter.com/a20z4Sg20F — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 9, 2022

The club spoke to ESPN and said that they “are investigating the incident but stressed that it is not clear what happened or that it was intentional.”

Ronaldo returned to United, where he played from 2003-09, this past summer from Juventus after rumors indicated Manchester City were interested in bringing the Portuguese ace back to England. While the 37-year-old has scored 18 goals in 32 games across all competitions this season, it has been a season of tumult for United, which are currently on the outside looking in of the six spots the league gets allocated for European competitions.