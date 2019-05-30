Getty Image

A scary moment occurred during the fourth inning of the Cubs 2-1 win over the Astros on Wednesday night when Albert Amora Jr. yanked a line drive foul down the third base line. Unfortunately, his ball apparently struck a child that was sitting in the stands. Amora immediately went to his knees while Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos looked away. The assumed parent of the child picked up the child and ran up the stairs to speak with security.

Albert Almora Jr down on one knee after a foul ball apparently hit a small kid/baby in the stands. Was rushed upstairs immediately. Minute Maid has gone quiet. Awful scene here — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) May 30, 2019

A really tough scene at Minute Maid Park over the last inning. Albert Almora Jr. of the Cubs hit a hard line-drive foul into the stands that hit a young child. Almora Jr. was extremely shaken up and after the next half inning, he was consoled by MMP security personnel. pic.twitter.com/2hfHX4hvNd — SportsTalk 790 (@SportsTalk790) May 30, 2019

Luckily, the news did not turn out to be as bad as originally thought. The girl was reportedly sent to the hospital as a safety precaution while being both awake and alert.