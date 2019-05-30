A scary moment occurred during the fourth inning of the Cubs 2-1 win over the Astros on Wednesday night when Albert Amora Jr. yanked a line drive foul down the third base line. Unfortunately, his ball apparently struck a child that was sitting in the stands. Amora immediately went to his knees while Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos looked away. The assumed parent of the child picked up the child and ran up the stairs to speak with security.
Luckily, the news did not turn out to be as bad as originally thought. The girl was reportedly sent to the hospital as a safety precaution while being both awake and alert.