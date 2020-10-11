The Dallas Cowboys have gotten off to a terrible start to the 2020 season under new head coach Mike McCarthy, and things got significantly worse for the Cowboys on Sunday as they found themselves locked in a close game with the Giants.

In the third quarter, Dak Prescott took off scrambling in the red zone and got his right leg rolled up on while being brought down in what looked to be a gruesome right ankle injury. Cowboys and Giants players were immediately calling for trainers to the field and the injury cart quickly arrived as they stabilized his leg and put it in an air cast, with Cowboys players visibly emotional on the sidelines having seen their star quarterback go down in that way.

Cowboys players react to seeing Dak Prescott injured. pic.twitter.com/XgYkpiVYK9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2020

Many from the Cowboys team surrounded Dak as he was being tended to, with McCarthy and Jason Garrett, Prescott’s former coach and the current offensive coordinator for New York, both coming out to check on the star. Prescott was in tears as he was carted off of the field, raising a fist to the Cowboys crowd, before being taken to the back for what will surely be X-rays and an MRI to determine the exact extent of the injury, but given the way his foot and ankle looked, it seems likely that Prescott’s season is over.

Prescott has been waiting to get a longterm contract from the Cowboys, with the two sides unable to come to terms this offseason, leading to him playing on the franchise tag. We will provide updates when more become available, but for now the hope is that Prescott will be able to make a full and, relatively, speedy recovery from what appears to be a significant injury.

For now, he has been taken to a local hospital for evaluations, and reports indicate he will have surgery on Sunday evening.

Just announced in the AT&T Stadium press box that Dak Prescott is being taken to the hospital for his ankle injury — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 11, 2020