Dana White To Ken Shamrock: ‘I’m Coming For The Money, You [Expletive, Expletive, Expletive]’

Earlier this week, former UFC champion and current Bellator fighter Tito Ortiz Tweeted to Ken Shamrock, Frank Shamrock, Randy Couture and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson that they should all crash the upcoming UFC 20th anniversary show, or UFC 167, taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 16. Frank and Randy both responded that they should do it, although I’m thinking the latter was far less serious than the former or even Ortiz, since he’s just trying to drum up some publicity for his fight at the debut Bellator PPV on Nov. 2.
Since that Tweet, UFC President Dana White, who does not care for any of these men whatsoever, has addressed both the idea of the “super friends” invading UFC 167 and why it’s so funny that Ken Shamrock suddenly wants to have a confrontation with White and the UFC. Warning: These videos are not safe for little ears.
And if you think that White calling Ortiz the “cheapest mother fucker” is bad, here’s his response to Shamrock having anything to say about anything.
(H/T to Cage Potato)
I obviously know nothing about the case, but why would Shamrock have to pay Dana White’s attorneys’ fees? Isn’t the whole reason we have so many ridiculous lawsuits that this isn’t the case?
I think this kind of think is done to discourage, or even possibly act as a punitive action against, ridiculous lawsuits. Shamrock filed the suit. The court found his case lacking. White and company said something to the judge to the effect of “Mr. Shamrock’s case was without merit and his filing it cost us a lot of time and money. He should have to pay our costs in this case since it was his fault we had to spend the money to defend ourselves”. The judge agreed and ordered Shamrock to pay White’s costs. Whether or not you can get the court to agree to that action probably depends on how big a waste of time the judge thinks the plaintiff’s case was and, of course, how good your attorneys are.
Ah, that makes sense. $175k seems like a lot for a lawsuit that would’ve been thrown out so quick that they make the other side pay for attorney’s fees, though.
To be fair, Ken Shamrock is a piece of shit.
why ?
(not why in the “I think you’re wrong but I want to listen to your reason of saying so” why, but in the “I don’t know anything and I’m curious” why)
I don’t know why he’s bragging about all his former stars being broke and beaten down but to each his own. Also, who the fuck want picking up girls advice from Dana White?
Looks like it’s time for UFC’s parent company to hire someone to filter Dana White’s comments for the sake of THEIR BUSINESS.
That list of names plus Chuck are the reason Dana has what he has now. Makes you wonder if in 10-15 years he’ll be publicly trashing some of his current champs.
Anybody else surprised to see Dana White on The League last night?