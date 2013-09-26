Dana White To Ken Shamrock: ‘I’m Coming For The Money, You [Expletive, Expletive, Expletive]’

Earlier this week, former UFC champion and current Bellator fighter Tito Ortiz Tweeted to Ken Shamrock, Frank Shamrock, Randy Couture and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson that they should all crash the upcoming UFC 20th anniversary show, or UFC 167, taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 16. Frank and Randy both responded that they should do it, although I’m thinking the latter was far less serious than the former or even Ortiz, since he’s just trying to drum up some publicity for his fight at the debut Bellator PPV on Nov. 2.

Since that Tweet, UFC President Dana White, who does not care for any of these men whatsoever, has addressed both the idea of the “super friends” invading UFC 167 and why it’s so funny that Ken Shamrock suddenly wants to have a confrontation with White and the UFC. Warning: These videos are not safe for little ears.

And if you think that White calling Ortiz the “cheapest mother fucker” is bad, here’s his response to Shamrock having anything to say about anything.

(H/T to Cage Potato)