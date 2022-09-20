UPDATE: The Bills announced that Jackson will be taken to a medical facility for testing, but included a bit of good news: Jackson “has full movement” in his extremities.

CB Dane Jackson has been taken to ECMC for evaluation of a neck injury. He will be getting a CT scan and an x-ray. Jackson has full movement in extremities. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 20, 2022

EARLIER: Just prior to halftime during Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans, a collision between a pair of teammates led to one member of Buffalo’s secondary getting put onto a stretcher and into an ambulance. Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was manning up Titans receiver Treylon Burks, who ran a curl route and was immediately taken down.

While Jackson was taking him down and both he and Burks were on the ground, Buffalo linebacker Tremaine Edmunds came flying in to try and get a little extra contact against the Tennessee pass catcher. Instead, Edmunds made contact with Jackson’s upper body and caused him to bend backwards at an awkward angle — we won’t embed the video in the post, but here is a link to the video, with the warning that it is not an easy watch.

Almost immediately, medical personnel came out to tend to Jackson while his teammates appeared to be visibly shaken up. Eventually, an ambulance was brought onto the field, and while he was surrounded by his teammates, Jackson was put on a stretcher and taken off the field.

The entire #Bills team is on the field for Dane Jackson, whose head and neck were bent back in an awkward, violent collision with a teammate. pic.twitter.com/9bLC696IHr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2022

Dane Jackson has been placed on a backboard and gurney with his neck immobilized. Crowd applauding as he is loaded into the ambulance. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2022

The entire Bills team has come out onto the field. Dane Jackson will be helped onto a stretcher. Hit came by friendly fire from LB Tremaine Edmunds and Jackson's head snapped back. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) September 20, 2022

Jackson, a former standout at Pitt, is in his third season with the Bills. We’ll keep you updated as more becomes known about the extent of his injury.