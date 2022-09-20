dane jackson bills ambulance
Getty Image
Sports

Bills Corner Dane Jackson Was Removed From The Field Via Ambulance After A Collision With A Teammate (UPDATE)

InstagramTwitterAssociate Editor

UPDATE: The Bills announced that Jackson will be taken to a medical facility for testing, but included a bit of good news: Jackson “has full movement” in his extremities.

EARLIER: Just prior to halftime during Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans, a collision between a pair of teammates led to one member of Buffalo’s secondary getting put onto a stretcher and into an ambulance. Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was manning up Titans receiver Treylon Burks, who ran a curl route and was immediately taken down.

While Jackson was taking him down and both he and Burks were on the ground, Buffalo linebacker Tremaine Edmunds came flying in to try and get a little extra contact against the Tennessee pass catcher. Instead, Edmunds made contact with Jackson’s upper body and caused him to bend backwards at an awkward angle — we won’t embed the video in the post, but here is a link to the video, with the warning that it is not an easy watch.

Almost immediately, medical personnel came out to tend to Jackson while his teammates appeared to be visibly shaken up. Eventually, an ambulance was brought onto the field, and while he was surrounded by his teammates, Jackson was put on a stretcher and taken off the field.

Jackson, a former standout at Pitt, is in his third season with the Bills. We’ll keep you updated as more becomes known about the extent of his injury.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
Ari Lennox’s ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Signs In To A World Of Romance, Heartbreak, And Growth
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×