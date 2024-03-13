Danielle Hunter Will Sign A Two-Year Deal With The Texans

The 2024 NFL free agency class looked to be loaded at the top with defensive line talent, both on the inside and on the edge, but unsurprisingly as the deadline to keep players from hitting the open market approached, teams got to work locking up some of the top stars on the defensive front.

Chris Jones and Justin Madubuike landed lucrative long-term deals to stay in Kansas City and Baltimore respectively, while Josh Allen and Brian Burns each got the franchise tag from the Jaguars and Panthers. That meant the top available EDGE rusher was unquestionably Danielle Hunter, as the Vikings star pass rusher was coming off of a season in which he racked up 16.5 sacks along with four forced fumbles and 83 combined tackles.

Hunter has reached double figures in sacks in each of his last four healthy seasons (he missed 9 games in 2021), proving himself as a consistent threat to put heat on opposing quarterbacks. That is something every team is looking for, and he figured to find a fairly robust market for his services once free agency opened.

The team that moved in to land Hunter was the Houston Texans, who gave him a two-year, almost fully guaranteed $49 million deal to form a formidable pass rush duo with the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, Will Anderson.

Danielle Hunter has agreed to terms with the Houston Texans, to return home! 2-years, 49m with 48m fully guaranteed. Contract has 51m total max. Deal done by @zekesandhu @KlutchSports https://t.co/AvjNkqGE3f — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024

It is effectively a defensive end swap, as the Vikings signed Jonathan Greenard to a long-term deal to replace Hunter, and the Texans responded in kind by going out and signing Hunter. Anderson and Hunter figure to give opposing tackles nightmares, and it’s little surprise Houston would look to the defensive side of the ball for a splash signing to further bolster DeMeco Ryans’ group.