A White Sox Pitcher Suffered A Brain Hemorrhage During A Game And Is In Critical Condition

04.21.18 58 mins ago

Chicago White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar is in critical condition at a Chicago hospital after suffering a brain injury in the dugout following an appearance in a game against the Houston Astros on Friday night.

Farquhar entered the game in the sixth inning for Chicago, facing four batters before returning to the dugout. It was there that he collapsed and needed immediate medical attention. He was quickly sent to the hospital, where doctors worked to stabilize him and figure out exactly what happened.

On Saturday, the White Sox released a statement confirming that Farquhar suffered a brain hemorrhage and was in critical condition in a Chicago hospital.

