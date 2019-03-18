Getty Image

The New York Giants sent shockwaves through the NFL landscape when they agreed to trade Odell Beckham Jr., their 26-year-old generational wide receiver, to the Cleveland Browns for a first and third-round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers last week.

On Monday, Giants general manager Dave Gettlemen, who signed Beckham Jr. to a five-year, $90 million extension ahead of the 2018 season and who infamously said “we didn’t sign (Odell) to trade him” during the NFL Combine in February, attempted to explain why he had, indeed, traded one of the best receivers in the NFL.

And boy, was it something. Let’s break this thing down quote by quote.