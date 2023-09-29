The college football world is, once again, descending on Boulder for a high-profile game involving Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. This week, the Buffs are playing host to reigning Heisman Trophy Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans, and Fox sent its Big Noon Kickoff crew to town for the game, which will double as the highest-profile game the network will air this week.

Beyond that, the new look Undisputed crew is also in town, which led to a really great moment involving Coach Prime and one member of the desk. Michael Irvin, a former teammate of Sanders’ during his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, took some time to discuss how Sanders helped him while he was trying to kickstart his television career. In response, Sanders told the story of how Irvin came to his house and helped get him prepped for a career in television.

Both Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees were moved to tears over the conversation, and Sanders couldn’t help but walk over and give his friend a hug. It was really was a cool moment between the pair, which led to everyone on set and Irvin’s two co-hosts, Skip Bayless and Keyshawn Johnson, giving them a round of applause.

Saturday’s game between Colorado and USC will kick off at noon EST on Fox.