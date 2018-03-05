Deion Sanders Lost His Mind After Watching A Safety Prospect Run The 40-Yard Dash In 4.34 Seconds

#NFL
Associate Editor
03.05.18

According to NFL.com, Troy Apke is projected to go in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. If that doesn’t work out, he could possibly latch onto a team as a free agent. Apke is a one-year starter from Penn State who might be projected to be a special teams player than safety at the next level.

Apke still managed to turn some heads at the NFL Combine on Monday afternoon, namely because his best skill caught everyone by surprise. Back in his high school days, Apke was quite the sprinter, and he managed to throw down a 4.34-second 40-yard dash at the Combine. It was originally listed as a 4.35-second sprint, but was eventually adjusted to take off a fraction of a second.

It was one of the fastest times we saw at the combine this year, and no one was more surprised about it than NFL Network analyst and former speed demon Deion Sanders. Why? Well, we’ll let Sanders explain … kind of.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGS2018 nfl combine2018 NFL DraftDEION SANDERSNFLTroy Apke

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP