The NFL’s attempt to play football throughout a global pandemic has led to a number of games getting moved around and far more players being unable to go. Perhaps the most surreal example of the latter is slated to occur on Sunday afternoon, as the Denver Broncos do not have any quarterbacks who are able to go.

Denver backup Jeff Driskel recently tested positive for COVID-19. While that has unfortunately not been uncommon this season, it has been revealed that every other signal caller on the Broncos’ roster was exposed to Driskel in a high-risk environment. As such, multiple media reports indicate that none of the other QBs on the roster — Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, Blake Bortles — can play.

All the QBs on the Broncos' roster are ineligible to play Sunday against the Saints after being deemed high-risk, close contacts, sources tell ESPN. None were wearing masks at the time of exposure, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2020

All 3 QBs for the #broncos are not allowed to play tomorrow per source. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 28, 2020

Here's how Denver got wiped out at the QB position in a 72-hour span: QB Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID on Thursday. Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles did not wear masks, per a source, and were deemed high-risk close contacts today. They now are out Sunday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2020

The game is still on…. https://t.co/FWUMcaZpCa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2020

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Denver has no plans to forfeit the game.

Broncos will not be forfeiting, per source. Short of luring GM John Elway out of retirement, it sets up as the most unexpected NFL scene of 2020. Broncos have no QBs for a game against the Saints. https://t.co/ig4knEI9vQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2020

His joke aside, the team does not have enough time to sign someone, have them go through the various protocols, and make a spot start. The answer might be in having running back Royce Freeman line up under center.

Per source: Broncos game vs. Saints is still on, but all 3 QBs in real trouble. Lock/Rypien/Bortles may not been cleared for game. More coming. RB Royce Freeman may be up as starting QB. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) November 28, 2020

There is no word on whether the NFL would step in and potentially postpone the game until there is more clarity on whether any of Lock, Rypien, or Bortles will be able to go.