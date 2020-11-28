Getty Image
Every Denver Broncos Quarterback Is Out On Sunday Due To COVID-19 Protocols

The NFL’s attempt to play football throughout a global pandemic has led to a number of games getting moved around and far more players being unable to go. Perhaps the most surreal example of the latter is slated to occur on Sunday afternoon, as the Denver Broncos do not have any quarterbacks who are able to go.

Denver backup Jeff Driskel recently tested positive for COVID-19. While that has unfortunately not been uncommon this season, it has been revealed that every other signal caller on the Broncos’ roster was exposed to Driskel in a high-risk environment. As such, multiple media reports indicate that none of the other QBs on the roster — Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, Blake Bortles — can play.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Denver has no plans to forfeit the game.

His joke aside, the team does not have enough time to sign someone, have them go through the various protocols, and make a spot start. The answer might be in having running back Royce Freeman line up under center.

There is no word on whether the NFL would step in and potentially postpone the game until there is more clarity on whether any of Lock, Rypien, or Bortles will be able to go.

