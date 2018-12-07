Getty Image

Derrick Henry is a beast. While he’s had a relatively slow 2018 campaign for the Tennessee Titans, there aren’t many people on earth quite like Henry. He’s a talented, NFL-caliber running back with impressive speed in a 6’3, 247 pound frame. When he’s able to get a head of steam behind him, Henry is awfully hard to bring down.

Henry showed what he’s capable of doing on Thursday night when the Titans played host to their division rivals, the Jacksonville Jaguars. The ball was on Tennessee’s doorstep, as the snap was taken on the one-yard line. If any number of things went wrong, it was going to end up a safety at the very least.

Instead, Henry took a handoff from Marcus Mariota and proceeded to do something that now makes him the legal owner of the Jags.