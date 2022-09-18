The Baltimore Ravens entered this season wondering who would be the top receiver after trading Hollywood Brown to Arizona, and after Week 1 it was clear that Devin Duvernay was the most likely player to have a breakout season.

Duvernay picked up a pair of touchdown catches against the Jets, causing Calais Campbell to lament leaving him on his fantasy bench while watching the game from the sidelines, as his speed from the slot helped Baltimore replace some of what they lost from Brown’s departure. In Week 2, Duvernay picked up where he left off and didn’t need Lamar Jackson’s help to get into the end zone from the jump against the Miami Dolphins, as he hauled in the opening kickoff three yards deep in the end zone and took it to the house to put Baltimore up 7-0 with haste.

There’s a reason Duvernay was the AFC’s Pro Bowl return man a year ago, and he now has to be the frontrunner for that honor once again after this gorgeous return, setting up his blocks inside before breaking it to the sideline and flashing his terrific speed. It’s hard to start games better than that, and it’s even more rare to see return touchdowns in this era of fair catches putting the ball at the 25, as most teams just opt for that, but the Ravens have a special return man and show the benefit of that.