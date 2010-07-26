Dez Bryant Doesn’t Do ‘Heavy Lifting’

Nothing says it’s almost time for the NFL like contract disputes, practices with no pads, and good ol’ fashioned rookie hazing. Hazing, an American tradition that makes baseball and apple pie look Communist, has been an NFL mainstay for years now. Try telling that to Dallas Cowboys wide reciever Dez Bryant, who has decided that he will not participate in the good natured humiliation.
NFL rookies are often required to carry veterans’ pads as a sort of training camp hazing ritual. But Cowboys rookie Dez Bryant wants no part of it.
Tim MacMahon of ESPNDallas.com reports that Roy Williams gave his pads to Bryant today, and Bryant refused to carry them.
“I’m not doing it,” Bryant said. “I feel like I was drafted to play football, not carry another player’s pads.”
It’s not like they’re asking him to do the elephant walk. I guess it would be too ridiculous a notion for Dez to endure a difficult rite of passage with the rest of the rookies. Looking like an entitled brat is a great way to make friends. Wade Phillips was going to put Bryant on double secret probation, but gorging himself on Twinkies was much easier.
He wouldn’t carry the pads? Bryant acts like Williams called his momma a whore. Carrying pads is way better than getting a shitty haircut or some other hazing ritual.
Hazing is never not stupid. Bryant’s already better than Williams is.
When they brought over DeMarcus Ware to settle the situation, Bryant yelled “CHEESE IT” and ran off.
It’s Rite of Passage you idiot.
Dez Bryant is the Rosa Parks of hazing. Stand up for what’s right!
Tape him to the fucking goalposts. That’ll learn him!
We’re talking about Roy Williams here; Dez’s mom caught more balls last year.
What a piece of self-aggrandized shite. I hope this kind of pussy mojo gets him a career ending injury. Eff him.
Dez Bryant won’t take Roy Williams’ but he will absolutely take his job. Also, Dez Bryant makes me really want some Pez
*won’t take Roy Williams’ pads
Sound like a bit of insecurity of Roy pay in attempting to put the new kid that has more talent the he does in his place. But he didn’t look at the number this kid was wearing or was he smart enough to realize how use to wear it. Mr. Jerry Jones has a potential new super star and he has not taken a professional snap!
Roy should have found another rookie to do that. Because dez will starting in his spot before this season is over. Cowboys win super bowl this year
Original “Futurama,” you’re so awesome.