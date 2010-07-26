Dez Bryant Doesn’t Do ‘Heavy Lifting’

Dez thinks he’s too cool for hazing, but Emphysema Dog thinks otherwise.

Nothing says it’s almost time for the NFL like contract disputes, practices with no pads, and good ol’ fashioned rookie hazing. Hazing, an American tradition that makes baseball and apple pie look Communist, has been an NFL mainstay for years now. Try telling that to Dallas Cowboys wide reciever Dez Bryant, who has decided that he will not participate in the good natured humiliation.

NFL rookies are often required to carry veterans’ pads as a sort of training camp hazing ritual. But Cowboys rookie Dez Bryant wants no part of it. Tim MacMahon of ESPNDallas.com reports that Roy Williams gave his pads to Bryant today, and Bryant refused to carry them. “I’m not doing it,” Bryant said. “I feel like I was drafted to play football, not carry another player’s pads.” –PFT

It’s not like they’re asking him to do the elephant walk. I guess it would be too ridiculous a notion for Dez to endure a difficult rite of passage with the rest of the rookies. Looking like an entitled brat is a great way to make friends. Wade Phillips was going to put Bryant on double secret probation, but gorging himself on Twinkies was much easier.

Other stuff Dez won’t carry.