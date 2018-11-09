Getty Image

The New Orleans Saints made a splash earlier this week when it signed former Pro Bowl wide receiver Dez Bryant. While the Saints are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year, their receiving corps could have used some reinforcements, and with Bryant on the sidelines looking for a job, it seemed like a potentially great fit.

However, Bryant’s season might be over before it even began. Despite agreeing to terms on Wednesday and signing a deal with the team on Thursday, Bryant reportedly suffered an injury during practice on Friday afternoon. Reports from NFL Network indicate it’s a potentially serious injury, with the Saints fearing it might be a torn achilles.