The Saints Reportedly Fear Dez Bryant Tore His Achilles During Practice

11.09.18 45 mins ago

Getty Image

The New Orleans Saints made a splash earlier this week when it signed former Pro Bowl wide receiver Dez Bryant. While the Saints are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year, their receiving corps could have used some reinforcements, and with Bryant on the sidelines looking for a job, it seemed like a potentially great fit.

However, Bryant’s season might be over before it even began. Despite agreeing to terms on Wednesday and signing a deal with the team on Thursday, Bryant reportedly suffered an injury during practice on Friday afternoon. Reports from NFL Network indicate it’s a potentially serious injury, with the Saints fearing it might be a torn achilles.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dez Bryant#New Orleans Saints#NFL
TAGSDEZ BRYANTNEW ORLEANS SAINTSNFL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP