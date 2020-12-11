Disney had itself quite a Thursday, especially on Twitter. Through its various platforms covering Disney, Disney+, and Pixar it announced or teased dozens upon dozens of shows, movies and projects it hopes to deliver fans in the coming years, whether on its streaming platforms or in movie theaters, once that’s a more reasonable way to turn a profit following the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the rash of announcements had a lot of Marvel and Star Wars fans plenty excited, there was a lot of tidbits for more sports-minded fans. You just had to know where to look and, quite frankly, the endless stream of tweets didn’t make it easy. For example news about several sports movies, including a pair set to chronicle the lives of Chris Paul and Giannis Antetokounmpo, came right after the revelation that they’re remaking Three Men And A Baby with Zac Efron.

Just announced: three new Original Movies inspired by the real-life stories of Chris Paul (@CP3), Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34), and @KeanonLowe, coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dEzbhNmLkX — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

But there was actually a lot of sports news in the massive drop of future content. And perhaps the biggest is official word that they’re rebooting The Mighty Ducks, and noted bad coach Gordon Bombay back in the fold. This time, he’s bringing Lorelai Gilmore with him.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers continues the legacy of hockey's finest fowls. 🏒 The series picks up where the films left off. Emilio Estevez returns as Gordon Bombay and @thelaurengraham is joining the flock. Coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/r6JwLDYzmx — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is an extremely 2020 show name, but it’s big news to say the least. And it’s not the only Disney+ sports show in the works.

Big Shot is a celebration of girl power, set in the world of high school basketball. 🏀 Starring @JohnStamos, @YNB, and @JessalynGilsig, Big Shot packs in big fun. Coming soon to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2CfOMOmXba — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith will also continue his quest to appear on television every hour of the day with a new ESPN+ show called Stephen A’s World.

In January, ESPN+ is launching an exclusive new studio show featuring @stephenasmith. pic.twitter.com/cldylHjBrA — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Disney also announced a new ESPN+ show that will sound familiar to anyone who has ever watched, uh, SportsCenter.

Beginning in January, a new daily morning program on ESPN+ will recap the previous night's sports action and go deep on news, highlights, and trending topics. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

There’s also a Tom Brady-focused show called Man In The Arena, which had been announced in the past on the heels of the success of The Last Dance.

Coming to ESPN+ in 2021, Man in the Arena is a nine-part docu-series built around @TomBrady’s first-hand account of the journey to each of his nine Super Bowls. pic.twitter.com/R0kVL0jEL1 — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

The Mighty Ducks news alone is certainly intriguing for anyone who grew up watching the original movies, and it seemed inevitable given the sheer number of reboots and remakes on the way. As for all the ESPN+ content, well, I think they just might have something there with a show recapping what happened in the previous night of sports.