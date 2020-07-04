Dodgers Pitcher David Price Will Sit Out The 2020 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers will not have the services of one of their prized offseason additions when the 2020 MLB season begins. David Price, the lefty starting pitcher who joined the team from the Boston Red Sox in the trade headlined by Mookie Betts, announced on Saturday his intention to stay at home this year.

Price revealed his decision in a statement on his Twitter account, citing the health and well-being of himself and his family. He did, however, say that he plans on taking to the diamond in 2021.

Price announced this on what was a notable day for baseball as it is preparing to start this year in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Atlanta Braves announced a handful of positive cases, including star first baseman Freddie Freeman. According to Chelsea Freeman, the four-time All-Star selection is someone who rarely falls ill, but has been in for quite the battle with the novel coronavirus.

https://twitter.com/DOBrienATL/status/1279529857882492928

In New York, the Yankees announced a pair of cases — relief pitcher Luis Cessa, who has mild symptoms, and All-Star infielder D.J. LeMahieu, who is asymptomatic.

DJ LeMahieu and Luis Cessa tested positive for COVID-19 before coming in to New York for intake testing, Aaron Boone says. LeMahieu is asymptomatic*, and Cessa’s symptoms are mild. *bad typo on my end in a previous tweet. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) July 4, 2020

It is a tricky needle for MLB to thread, as they really want to get games going but are trying to play in home markets. While this has worked for Korea’s top baseball league and soccer leagues in Europe, all of those places are both smaller and have a much better handle on COVID-19 than the United States. And although Price is the most high-profile name to opt out of the season thus far, there are still other big names, like Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout and San Francisco Giants stalwart Buster Posey, who are contemplating staying home, too.