The Dolphins Pulled Off A Miracle To Beat The Patriots On A Hook And Ladder Play

12.09.18 42 mins ago

Getty Image

The Dolphins trailed the Patriots by five with seven seconds to play, no timeouts, and 69 yards to go, meaning a Hail Mary was out of the question for a last gasp effort.

Their only recourse was to try a wild hook and ladder play, completing a pass down field and trying multiple laterals to go through the entire Patriots defense which was in super prevent. Those plays almost never work, because it takes a perfect mix of execution, luck, and raw talent from your players to make the defense miss.

However, teams still try them because sometimes miracles happen. Like what we saw in Miami as the Dolphins pulled off the near impossible.

