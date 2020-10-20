Last November, then-Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a hip dislocation against Mississippi State that ended his decorated college football career. Less than a year later and Tagovailoa is in line to become an NFL starting quarterback.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Miami Dolphins have decided to make the former national championship winner their new starting signal caller, with veteran starter Ryan Fitzpatrick moving to the bench. The news comes two days after Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, made his professional debut in Miami’s 24-0 win over the New York Jets.

Tagovailoa wasn’t exactly asked to do a ton against New York — he completed both of his pass attempts for nine yards — but considering the injury he suffered, the fact that he was able to get on the field and has done enough to become an NFL starting quarterback is quite admirable. Following the game, Tagovailoa went out onto the field in the stadium and took a seat.

Tua Tagovailoa went back to the field and he’s sitting around the 15-yard-line in full uniform. It looks like he’s soaking this moment in. On November 16, 2019, Tua suffered a potentially career-ending injury. On October 18, 2020, he threw his first NFL passes. pic.twitter.com/q5OHSNQe2c — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 18, 2020

One of the greatest signal callers in college football history, Tagovailoa will have a little longer than usual to get settled in as the team’s QB1, as Miami has a bye this week before playing the Rams on Nov. 1. Currently, the Dolphins sit at 3-3 on the year, which is good for second place in the AFC East behind the 4-2 Buffalo Bills.