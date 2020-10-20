Getty Image
Sports

Report: The Dolphins Will Name Tua Tagovailoa Their Starting Quarterback

TwitterAssociate Editor

Last November, then-Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a hip dislocation against Mississippi State that ended his decorated college football career. Less than a year later and Tagovailoa is in line to become an NFL starting quarterback.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Miami Dolphins have decided to make the former national championship winner their new starting signal caller, with veteran starter Ryan Fitzpatrick moving to the bench. The news comes two days after Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, made his professional debut in Miami’s 24-0 win over the New York Jets.

Tagovailoa wasn’t exactly asked to do a ton against New York — he completed both of his pass attempts for nine yards — but considering the injury he suffered, the fact that he was able to get on the field and has done enough to become an NFL starting quarterback is quite admirable. Following the game, Tagovailoa went out onto the field in the stadium and took a seat.

One of the greatest signal callers in college football history, Tagovailoa will have a little longer than usual to get settled in as the team’s QB1, as Miami has a bye this week before playing the Rams on Nov. 1. Currently, the Dolphins sit at 3-3 on the year, which is good for second place in the AFC East behind the 4-2 Buffalo Bills.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now
by:
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To
by: FacebookTwitter
×