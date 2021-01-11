Donald Trump lost his favorite thing on Friday: his Twitter account. And as the weekend rolled on, the hits kept coming for the president who incited a failed coup attempt in Washington last week. Trump was deplatformed from the social media site for helping encourage violence that left five people dead in an attempt to overturn the results of an election that he lost.

But according to reports, the more significant loss for him came on Sunday when the PGA voted to move its 2022 championship away from Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey golf course. Trump Bedminster losing the tournament takes away revenue for a post-presidency Trump, but more importantly it’s a huge ego blow to a man who loves the sport and his courses more than he seems to love many other things in this world.

On top of all that, a second impeachment is imminent for Trump unless he resigns from office. That will effectively end any hopes he had of running — and more importantly campaigning and fundraising — for president again in 2024. And while Trump apparently has no social media channels on which to vent his disappointments, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman he’s much more “gutted” over losing the golf tournament than any of the other deadly and democracy-endangering things that have happened over the last week.

A lot has happened in the last week, including the president losing his Twitter feed, impeachment coming to the fore and the PGA withdrawing from Trump National. He's "gutted" by the PGA move, a person close to the White House says. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 11, 2021

It’s important to note that basically everything is making Trump angry at this point: he’s tried dozens of times to overturn an election he lost, he’s lost his favorite bullhorn through which to yell at nearly 88 million people online, and his time in office is numbered to say the least. But according to reports, it’s losing the PGA Championship above everything else that’s truly ruined his month.

He’s angry about impeachment, people who have spoken to him say. But the reaction to the PGA decision was different order of magnitude. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 11, 2021

It’s been days since Trump has made any statement about any of the above, which is not just the fault of Twitter: he has an entire room in his house for addressing the press and the nation at large, he just chose to use an iPhone and amplify QAnon instead of taking questions from reporters. But whenever we hear from him again, you can know for certain he’s going to bring up losing a PGA event at Bedminster. In fact, he might bring it up before everything else that’s clearly more important.