Getty Image
Sports

Donald Trump Is Apparently More ‘Gutted’ About Losing A Golf Tournament Than Getting Impeached Again

TwitterContributing Writer

Donald Trump lost his favorite thing on Friday: his Twitter account. And as the weekend rolled on, the hits kept coming for the president who incited a failed coup attempt in Washington last week. Trump was deplatformed from the social media site for helping encourage violence that left five people dead in an attempt to overturn the results of an election that he lost.

But according to reports, the more significant loss for him came on Sunday when the PGA voted to move its 2022 championship away from Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey golf course. Trump Bedminster losing the tournament takes away revenue for a post-presidency Trump, but more importantly it’s a huge ego blow to a man who loves the sport and his courses more than he seems to love many other things in this world.

On top of all that, a second impeachment is imminent for Trump unless he resigns from office. That will effectively end any hopes he had of running — and more importantly campaigning and fundraising — for president again in 2024. And while Trump apparently has no social media channels on which to vent his disappointments, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman he’s much more “gutted” over losing the golf tournament than any of the other deadly and democracy-endangering things that have happened over the last week.

It’s important to note that basically everything is making Trump angry at this point: he’s tried dozens of times to overturn an election he lost, he’s lost his favorite bullhorn through which to yell at nearly 88 million people online, and his time in office is numbered to say the least. But according to reports, it’s losing the PGA Championship above everything else that’s truly ruined his month.

It’s been days since Trump has made any statement about any of the above, which is not just the fault of Twitter: he has an entire room in his house for addressing the press and the nation at large, he just chose to use an iPhone and amplify QAnon instead of taking questions from reporters. But whenever we hear from him again, you can know for certain he’s going to bring up losing a PGA event at Bedminster. In fact, he might bring it up before everything else that’s clearly more important.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×