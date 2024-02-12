dre greenlaw
Niners Star LB Dre Greenlaw Got Carted Off After Injuring His Achilles Running Onto The Field

The San Francisco 49ers have two of the best interior linebackers in all of the NFL, as Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner make up a ferocious tandem that lead the way for the Niners defense.

Those two had six combined tackles in the first 20 minutes of action on Sunday against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, as their fingerprints were once again all over the place as the Niners held Kansas City scoreless in the early going. After a Niners punt in the second quarter, the defense was ready to take the field when Greenlaw suffered a seemingly catastrophic injury, falling to the ground after taking an awkward step running onto the field.

Greenlaw is always highly energized and you could see that as he bounced around on the sideline before sprinting out to take the field, but somewhere on his first step his Achilles gave out on him. He would go to the blue tent briefly before being carted to the locker room as the Niners saw one of their best defenders leave the biggest game of the year. It did not take long for the Niners to confirm it was an Achilles injury.

That’s a considerable blow to the Niners defense, and hopefully Greenlaw is able to make a full recovery.

