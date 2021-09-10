Drew Brees hung up his cleats earlier this year after the Saints’ playoff run came to a close, retiring as the NFL’s all-time leading passer with over 80,000 yards. The Super Bowl champion is a lock to go to Canton in a few years once he’s eligible, but he didn’t waste much time finding his second career, as he quickly inked a deal with NBC to join their NFL coverage for the 2021 season.

Brees made his debut on Sunday Night Football on Thursday for the season opener between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers, joining Mike Tirico and Tony Dungy on the field.

NFL fans were quick to notice that Brees looked a bit different than the last time we saw him on an NFL field, not just because he swapped a jersey for a suit, but also because his hair had made a miraculous recovery over the last year.

As an openly bald man, I preferred openly balding Drew Brees. We’ve lost another one. 😢 pic.twitter.com/2ITpyL2AKd — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) September 10, 2021

I love you Drew Brees, but you ain’t foolin nobody with this new hair dawg 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CxqLmJTQwC — Trey Area (@kdsexual) September 10, 2021

Brees, as many have pointed out, isn’t the first player to suddenly find a hairline as he began a new TV gig, as the same thing happened (and then un-happened) with Jason Witten when he entered the Monday Night Football booth before returning to football with the Raiders.

Drew Brees must have found Jason Witten's hairpiece when he arrived at @SNFonNBC.#DALvsTB pic.twitter.com/GWBLc9ExCr — Charlie Ricker (@CharlieRicker24) September 10, 2021

Drew Brees looks great! pic.twitter.com/10uaOx0Oab — bawb from online dot com (@_bawbfromonline) September 10, 2021

There were some terrific jokes as fans took in Brees’ new look, particularly those with a little New Orleans flair.

Drew Brees applied to FEMA for a specialty tarp — skooks (@skooks) September 10, 2021

Drew brees got that Boosie bad azz fade lmao — Yellow Boiii (@yellow815) September 10, 2021

Drew Brees ties Lebron James for the greatest hair comeback in history — Kyle Thames (@KyleThames_87) September 10, 2021

Congrats to Drew Brees on his new job and his new hair! pic.twitter.com/xXUvIvfH6F — Mark Skog (@MarkSkog) September 10, 2021

Drew Brees’ hair guy is the real MVP — Brandon Haghany (@HagHaney) September 10, 2021