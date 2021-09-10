NBC
Sports

NFL Fans Couldn’t Help But Notice Drew Brees Suddenly Has Hair As He Starts His TV Career

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

Drew Brees hung up his cleats earlier this year after the Saints’ playoff run came to a close, retiring as the NFL’s all-time leading passer with over 80,000 yards. The Super Bowl champion is a lock to go to Canton in a few years once he’s eligible, but he didn’t waste much time finding his second career, as he quickly inked a deal with NBC to join their NFL coverage for the 2021 season.

Brees made his debut on Sunday Night Football on Thursday for the season opener between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers, joining Mike Tirico and Tony Dungy on the field.

NFL fans were quick to notice that Brees looked a bit different than the last time we saw him on an NFL field, not just because he swapped a jersey for a suit, but also because his hair had made a miraculous recovery over the last year.

Brees, as many have pointed out, isn’t the first player to suddenly find a hairline as he began a new TV gig, as the same thing happened (and then un-happened) with Jason Witten when he entered the Monday Night Football booth before returning to football with the Raiders.

There were some terrific jokes as fans took in Brees’ new look, particularly those with a little New Orleans flair.

Topics: #NFLTags: ,
Listen To This
Low’s Thrillingly Noisy ‘HEY WHAT’ Is An Instant Classic
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of August 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
×