Saints quarterback Drew Brees took to Instagram on Thursday morning to apologize for an interview he gave to Yahoo! Sports this week in which he said he wouldn’t respect anyone who protested during the upcoming NFL season, even in the wake of another onslaught of deaths at the hands of the police this spring. Yet even in the apology was not enough to satisfy many, who felt it came across as empty after the uproar this week.

As many have said in recent days, words are empty without action. They seem even more empty when they come only in the face of backlash.

Booger MacFarland of ESPN, who is also a native of Louisiana and NFL veteran, was succinct in his frustration, tweeting that he believed Brees said, “Im sorry for the way that America is crucifying me , I’m not sorry for what I said. Got it.”

Im sorry for the way that America is crucifying me , I’m not sorry for what I said. Got it https://t.co/XbsiARDxBk — Booger (@ESPNBooger) June 4, 2020

New York Giants running back Jonathan Hililman one-upped MacFarland’s comment by noting Brees, in his eyes, only felt the need to apologize after teammates responded with disappointment.

Once his main receiver and running back got mad he apologized 😂🤦🏾‍♂️ — Jonathan Ⓜ️ Hilliman (@thrilliman) June 4, 2020

This is in reference to comments from a handful of teammates like Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara, who made their feelings known about Brees’ stance shortly after he gave the interview.

In question here is why Brees continued to hold onto the idea that players’ protests, from Colin Kaepernick and beyond, are about the American flag or U.S. military, when these players have been quite vocal about the intention behind their protests and the strategy of doing it the way they do.