Drew McIntyre Returned At WWE Money In The Bank

After a losing in the Intercontinental title triple-threat match at WrestleMania back in April, Drew McIntyre took a three-month absence from WWE.

While he was on the shelf, rumors of his contract nearing expiration in early 2024 and details on creative issues reportedly kept McIntyre away. That was until Saturday evening in London at Money in the Bank, when Gunther defeated Riddle to retain his Intercontinental belt before McIntyre made his grand return.

McIntyre hit the ring to an explosive pop before head butting Gunther, laying him out with a Claymore, and holding the title above the champ. McIntyre’s return to the United Kingdom comes after his loss to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in September of last year in Cardiff, Wales.

At the time, McIntyre performed in front of a raucous audience of more than 60,000. He spoke with Uproxx about the hope to one day lead one of WWE’s big four events back to the UK.

“The potential’s unlimited and this is phase one, as far as I’m concerned,” McIntyre said at the time. “Once the world gets to see this show, the incredible visuals, I think it’s going to lead to a SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, and potentially a WrestleMania down the line. I’m so happy that it’s been so well received. For me personally, obviously, the UK is a special one.”

Saturday went a long way in continuing to drive that point home in a front of an energized London crowd.