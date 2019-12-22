When the Washington Redskins drafted Dwayne Haskins in the first round it was clear that he was the planned quarterback of the future. While he wasn’t originally supposed to start in his first season, a mix of losing and injuries forced Washington’s hand and put Haskins into the lineup.

The results so far have been up and down, as is expected with a young quarterback, but he’s shown his potential in flashes including a solid start to their Week 16 game against the Giants. It’s exciting for a fanbase like Washington’s to see a young QB come out there and show potential immediately. He hasn’t been setting the world on fire by any means, but Haskins has proven to be worthy of his first round draft selection.

Unfortunately, Haskins might not get the chance to finish out his solid rookie campaign. The QB took a brutal hit in the third quarter against New York and had to be carted off the field. He was later listed as doubtful to return with an ankle injury.

Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins was carted off to the locker room after this injury. (Via @NFL_DovKleiman) pic.twitter.com/ooJdjAypwL — SportsLine (@SportsLine) December 22, 2019

Haskins (ankle) doubtful to return. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) December 22, 2019

You never like to see anyone leave a game with an injury, but it always stings a little more to see a young player with potential go down. We want these guys playing to the best of their ability at all times and anyone that saw Haskins play at Ohio State knows that he has all kinds of potential at his disposal. Hopefully, this injury turns out to look scarier than it ends up being.