Getty Image

Cody Parkey had one of the worst Sundays imaginable for a professional place kicker. He drilled what would have been a game-winning 43-yard-field goal in the NFC Wild Card showdown between the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles.

But Eagles coach Doug Pederson called timeout before the snap, which meant Parkey had to do it again. He did not. The kick hit about as many things as possible, but not the back netting keeping the ball from hitting the crowd behind the uprights. Parkey’s kick was tipped by an Eagles special teams player, then hit both the left upright and crossbar yet didn’t go through the uprights.

It was a devastating moment for Parkey and put a swift end to Chicago’s title hopes. And Eagles fans, saved from their own early postseason exit, made the most of their chance to troll someone on one of the worst days of his life.