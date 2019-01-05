Getty Image

Elijah Holyfield will not return to the Georgia Bulldogs next season. He’s going pro.

The Georgia running back announced on Friday that he will declare for the NFL Draft this spring, making him an intriguing backfield talent for NFL scouts to evaluate in the coming months.

Holyfield was part of a massive Georgia Bulldogs rushing attack that amassed more than 2,000 yards on the season, with the son of a boxing legend accounting for 956 yards and seven touchdowns on his own.

He announced that decision via Twitter on Friday, with a message to “Dawg Nation” posted days after Georgia’s upset loss to Texas in the Sugar Bowl.