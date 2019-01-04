Getty Image

The top prospect on college football’s transfer market is heading to Columbus. According to multiple media reports, Justin Fields, the former five-star quarterback in the class of 2018, will join the Ohio State Buckeyes. The news comes nearly three weeks after it was reported that Fields would transfer from the University of Georgia, where he spent his freshman campaign backing up Jake Fromm.

While it had been rumored for weeks that Fields, a native of Georgia, was going to join Ryan Day’s program, the first report that it was a done deal came via Lettermen Row and was subsequently confirmed by Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.

It goes without saying, but a player of Fields’ caliber is a gargantuan get for the Buckeyes, especially amid the rumblings that he will try to get a waiver to be immediately eligible to suit up in 2019. Should that happen and should star signal caller Dwayne Haskins make the jump to the 2019 NFL Draft, Fields, the No. 2 recruit in the country last year per 247Sports’ Composite rating, would likely battle for the starting job with former four-star prospect Tate Martell.

Fields, who returns to the Big Ten after originally committing to Penn State before decommitting and eventually choosing to stay home and play for Kirby Smart, occasionally saw the field for the Bulldogs in 2018, going 27-for-39 with 328 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air. He added another four scores on the ground.