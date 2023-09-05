Here Is The 2023 Manningcast Schedule For Monday Night Football

The Manningcast will make its return to ESPN2 for a third season, as Peyton and Eli Manning’s alternate broadcast with various guests from the sports and entertainment world quickly became a hit and spawned a number of similar broadcasts both on ESPN and other networks seeking similar success.

However, nothing has quite been able to replicate the Manningcast’s success, largely because the reason it works is the two hosts — oftentimes in spite of its format. The remote broadcast, with both brothers coming live from their respective homes and guests coming in from their own homes or hotel rooms, can be chaotic, with people talking over and stepping on one another trying to tell stories, ask questions, and also talk about what’s happening in the game. The strength of the broadcast, beyond when guests get real loose and start cussing, is when Peyton and Eli breakdown the game, as they provide truly unique insight into how quarterbacks view the game and give the best analysis of offensive football that you’ll see just about anywhere.

As always, the 2023 edition of the Manningcast will take place across 10 weeks, as the brothers don’t work a full season but just over half of ESPN’s broadcasts. Unsurprisingly, they’ll start Week 1 with Jets-Bills but won’t be back until Week 4 (Seahawks-Giants).

The Jets, Bills, and Chiefs will each be featured twice on Manningcast nights, with the 10th date the TBD Wild Card game on ESPN. The best game, at least on paper, is the Super Bowl rematch between the Eagles and Chiefs in Week 11.