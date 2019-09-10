Most of NFL Week 1 took place before Monday but, from the perspective of ESPN, the kick-off to the NFL season happened with a marquee match-up between the Houston Texans and the New Orleans Saints. While much was made of the network’s misadventures with its broadcast team last year, there was optimism about the broadcast experience for 2019 but, while the commentary itself was sharply improved in the eyes of many, there was a controversial innovation during the first half.

In short, ESPN debuted a new down-and-distance graphic and, in baffling fashion, it was a very similar color to the traditional notification for a penalty flag on the previous play. As a result, there was immediate outcry from fans and media members alike.

.@espn please take this yellow-green down-and-distance color and throw it into the ocean. It looks like a flag pic.twitter.com/jNyMSY7kZA — Riley McAtee (@RileyMcAtee) September 9, 2019

i'm sure this has been yelled about already, but why is the down marker thing the color of a flag — Robby Kalland #BriocheBoys (@RKalland) September 9, 2019

"Wait, was there a flag on that play? Oh, no, ESPN just made the down and distance box the same color as a penalty flag."

–Me, 17 times already during this game. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) September 9, 2019

RT this if you want @ESPN to change the color of the down and distance graphic on MNF. We must stop this horrendous yellow penalty flag pump fake. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 9, 2019

ESPN needs to change the yellow graphic on the bottom right of the screen. I keep thinking it’s a flag. Whose idea was this? — Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) September 9, 2019

Initially, it appeared as if the worldwide leader might need a while to fix the maddening new “feature.”