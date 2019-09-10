ESPN

ESPN's New Yellow Down-And-Distance Graphic Lasted Only One Half After Widespread Outcry

Most of NFL Week 1 took place before Monday but, from the perspective of ESPN, the kick-off to the NFL season happened with a marquee match-up between the Houston Texans and the New Orleans Saints. While much was made of the network’s misadventures with its broadcast team last year, there was optimism about the broadcast experience for 2019 but, while the commentary itself was sharply improved in the eyes of many, there was a controversial innovation during the first half.

In short, ESPN debuted a new down-and-distance graphic and, in baffling fashion, it was a very similar color to the traditional notification for a penalty flag on the previous play. As a result, there was immediate outcry from fans and media members alike.

Initially, it appeared as if the worldwide leader might need a while to fix the maddening new “feature.”

