Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has spent the last day receiving scorn for her proposed 2020 budget, which included cutting all funding from Special Olympics. DeVos appeared in front of the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday afternoon to defend all aspects of her proposed budget, and while the entire budget was subject to critiques, the proposed Special Olympics cut was a lightning rod for criticism.

This was the case both in the House — Democratic representatives Barbara Lee (California) and Mark Pocan (Wisconsin) prodded DeVos — and on social media. Numerous individuals questioned the morality and motivations behind this move, and a pair of individuals at ESPN took some time to share their thoughts on the organization.

SportsCenter anchor Kevin Negandhi spoke about his first-hand experience with Special Olympics, which he’s experienced during his time with ESPN.