Everything You Need To Know About Brady Hoke’s Press Conference In One Colossally Stupid Quote

If you’re wondering whether Brady Hoke will keep his job past this year, wonder no more. The head man for Michigan’s football program just gave a bizarre press conference full of made-up words and mind boggling quotes that make you wonder how he was hired in the first place.
At issue is the treatment of starting quarterback Shane Morris, who took a vicious shot to the head during Saturday’s game against Utah. For some reason, Morris was allowed to re-enter the game despite looking woozy.
Hoke tried to defend himself today but dug a much deeper hole. At one point, he delivered this line about hypothetical situations.
“Again you’re being hypothetical and we’re not going to work in hypothetics.”
Serious question, can we put Vines on tombstones? Because, really, that one is most deserving.
Here are some other nuggets from today’s press conference.
SO, SO FIRED!
How does a school with so much money, power and a strong football tradition screw the pooch so much, they have become such a shell of its former self?
It is so sad @Jeans Ambrose This is not the U of M I grew up with…. Bo is turning over in his grave non-stop.
I don’t closely follow college football, because blatant exploitation makes me uncomfortable, but after Saturday’s loss to Minnesota I spent a good hour reading articles about Michigan’s demise. Short story: The athletic department got taken over by corporate warriors (the AD is a former Domino’s exec), who in the span of just a few years managed to turn one of the most loyal fan bases anywhere, for anything, against the program. Sure, they’d all come back if the team was any good, but that won’t be happening again any time soon. The identity of Michigan football — which is filling a 100,000-seat stadium week in and week out for a generation — has been destroyed, and they’re never going to get that edge back with recruits. Honestly, it’s a fascinating train wreck.
That’s a good summary. The problem has more to do with the AD Dave Brandon than the coach. He tried to be the next big business AD, like MSU’s Mark Hollis and completely failed.
As far as making money, Brandon might be the best in the country for the short term. When it comes to actually making sports decisions and keeping up a tradition he was a part of, he’s pretty much dead last. I don’t know how you play for Bo and forget everything that guy stood for about the program.
Thank you @amedema Well said.
OK. He is a fucktard