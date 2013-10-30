An ‘Ex-Ducks Player’ Wrote A Letter To Oregon Fans And Told Them ‘Go F*ck Yourselves’

Judging by what I could find in a few random articles and searches of his work, The Oregonian’s John Canzano is a pretty typical sports columnist with pretty typical HOT SPROTS TAKES that piss a lot of people off, and therefore lead them to read him more and comment on his articles with ham-fisted outrage. I guess that qualifies him as the perfect journalist for an unnamed former Oregon Ducks football player to deliver his complaints to, regarding his own fan experience at Autzen Stadium this past Saturday, as the No. 2 Ducks annihilated the UCLA Bruins 42-14.
This anonymous former player chose to address his issues with Oregon fans in the form of an open letter, and it’s safe to say that he won’t be returning to Autzen anytime soon. Unless, of course, they’d like to honor him or hire him as a coach at some point, because that’s the only reason I can see for him to keep this thing anonymous.
I, for the first time, attended a ducks game as spectator. I was excited to experience tailgating, cheering, and being with friends, rather than the seriousness that comes with preparing for a game. My buddy, whom I had given tickets to all throughout my time as a player, decided he wanted to pay me back and offer me tickets in corner end-zone seats as a regular fan. I accepted his offer with enthusiasm.
We enjoyed seeing friends, shaking hands, and sharing drinks with fellow supporters.
“Hello, fine fellow sports aficionados. My name is… well, my name doesn’t matter. What matters is that we’re all here to cheer on our beloved Ducks. RAH RAH, SISK BOOM BAH!”
My friend and I took our seats where I soon became acquainted with the most ignorant people in all of college football. Directly behind me were a couple of drunk (expletive) who criticized Marcus’ ability to throw the football, DeAnthony’s ability to run the football, the lineman’s ability block, and the coach’s ability to analyze film and call plays. After hearing so much ignorant (expletive), I turned around to tell the “fans” to chill the (expletive) out. Marcus had overthrown a receiver on a tough play and the spectator made comment, “Hey, Marcus! Throw it inbounds, dumbass!” in, which I finally had enough, and turned around and asked if he would like to get down there and take Marcus’ place. The man responded, “No”. Then I asked if we were all still rooting for Oregon, in which he responded in an aggressive, irrelevant and incoherent manner and so I decided to discontinue the conversation I had started with him.
Drunk fans at a college game complaining about bad plays? WHY, I NEVER!
I was then verbally attacked by other spectators saying, “you need to keep your (expletive) mouth shut, because you don’t know (expletive) about football.” They claimed that I didn’t know that they had coached college football, and that I had no idea what I was talking about. Ironic to say the least, considering my background and what you know of me, what my old teammates know of me, and what my old coaches know of me.
I did get a hearty laugh out of these people not knowing about this football player’s extensive background while they were finger-wagging him. I mean, everyone knows this unnamed football player takes the game more seriously than any other anonymous players.
Not too long after, a woman a couple seats down yelled for 10 minutes straight about how the players were playing like “(expletive)”. The coaches were being “(expletive)”. The refs were being “(expletive)”. All during the time I was telling my friend how embarrassing it was to have her on our side. And then I started hearing laughter from the surrounding crowd and encouragement of that behavior. Is this really what goes on in the stands? Is this really the type of people we attract???
“Yes,” responded every player and fan on every team in every sport ever.
I remember walking in from fall camp practice and talking to my teammates about how similar our lives were to the TV series Spartacus. We were slaves. We were paid enough to live, eat, and train… And nothing more. We went out on the field where we were broken down physically and mentally every day, only to wake up and do it again on the next. On the outside, spectators placed bets and objectified us. They put us on pedestals and worshipped us for a short time, but only as long as we were winning. In the end, we were just a bunch of dumbass (racial slur) for the owners to whip, and the rich to bet on.
*starts typing, deletes, starts typing, deletes, starts typing, deletes, starts typing, deletes, sighs*
Back when I was in college and the editor of the student newspaper, I was a clueless, ignorant asshole and constantly wrote shit that I look back on and cringe over again and again. It wasn’t until a year or two after I was in the professional world that I realized what a dick I was for writing very childish, critical things about these athletes who were still basically kids. In a lot of ways, I was jealous. They had free educations, free food and they didn’t pay for a single drink at any bar around campus. They were rock stars walking among us with unlimited access to anything that they wanted, with the exception of (legal) money, obviously.
So having seen that firsthand, do I feel bad for any of these guys that they chose to play football, either for an education or, much more likely, the chance to play football for a living and make millions while I sit here and cut check after check for my student loan? Absolutely not. (Now, do I think that college athletes, and specifically football players, should be paid accordingly? Yes, but comparing yourself to people who were driven into forced labor and pushed until they literally dropped dead will never ever work.)
What I described is a business, I know. It’s how it works, and it is something we understand as athletes entering the system, as (expletive) up as it is. For many people entering that system, it’s better than what life has to offer elsewhere. So they take it. But having been on the outside now, to witness this disgusting display of “support”, I know that I want no (expletive) part of it. I will never attend a duck game as a spectator again. I am disgusted by duck fans and I will sit back and observe from afar with high hopes for the player’s success and understanding of their sacrifice, without having to hear the spoiled woes of ignorant fans.
I will always love the ducks: my coaches, my teammates, my brothers and family. The rest… Go (expletive) yourselves.
Signed, the guy who wouldn’t bother putting his name to this, which therefore makes the whole thing deflated and irrelevant.
The best part of this letter is that this guy doesn’t realize “ducks” needs to be capitalized.
That’s my second favorite part behind, “We were slaves, but I understand it’s a business.”
You’d think having Ducks capitalized would be his top priority due to the respect he has for the team.
This dude…
No, I disagree. He may still live in Oregon for one thing, and I think he is completely justified in not giving his name to protect himself, his house, his family, his pets, and his peace of mind when he goes to pick up a bag of chips at the store. Also, he may be too mad to capitalize “Ducks” just at the moment. I think his point is justified too, and not just about Ducks fans. It sounds like he had some deeply unrealistic notion of what going to a football game on a crisp autumn afternoon was about, probably taken from a Norman Rockwell painting, but that doesn’t make his disillusionment any less painful or justified. Stupid people deserve to be called out from time to time.
I understand the idea of protecting his property or family from fans that go to far, but there’s far more power in putting his name on this than by not. Nothing comes of this without a name. Hell, a good portion of the feedback I read from the columnist’s readers think this is fake because of it.
Has he lived in a cave his whole life? How could he possibly avoided being at a bar while any sporting event was being player, or attending any sporting event in person or even overhearing local talk radio? That is what fans do. They are mostly morons who yell and scream no matter what and he had no idea that was the case.
If he wasn’t at practice, he was either in class or at the library. Geez.
It was Joey Harrington. This letter was typed using piano keys.
You win sir, well played, well played.
As a side note, thanks for the ‘subtle’ reminder that the Oregon football cheerleaders are the finest in the land. I am not from there, I did not go to school there, I have no bias. When something is, it just is.
I think most people would be more than happy to pay for their college educations by simply living, eating, and training.
And then get passing grades when they beg TA’s and Profs to pass them despite going to 3 classes all year.
Apparently he hasn’t been to any pro football games.
Texas high school games either. Alumni will hunt you down if you mess up.
Akili Smith or Joey Harrington? I wonder which of the two it was?
Both seem to have thin enough skin to write something about their experience. Though, this all must’ve happened in the first half because the Ducks curb-stomped UCLA in the second half.
I doubt it was either one. probably some relatively unknown player who never made the pros. They are way too recognizable in Oregon.
I don’t watch college football. But I am a little surprised that an actual college football player would be out of touch with what kind of fan base they have. The fans at all levels of sporting events can often be the worst people in the world. I wish I was above it all but sadly I am not. I do refrain from swearing though.
Should he have been happy that fans are idiots?
You are not even close to getting the point that I was making. But you go ahead and pick a fight if that is what you are looking for. It is the internet after all.
This is like the modern-day, more bitter, more expletive filled version of Price Myshkin
Are…you really defending ignorant moronic college fans? Stupid people should NEVER be defended. Fuck them.