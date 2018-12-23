Getty Image

Matt Bosher is a professional football player and he’s tired of your slander about special teams players not able to throw down. Bosher is among a growing class of punters that demand respect from their peers, and he’s taking it out on anyone who dares to field his kicks and try to gain yardage for the opponent.

That happened on Sunday when his Atlanta Falcons took on the Carolina Panthers. Bosher came in to punt in the second half and turned the game on its head by crushing a Panthers return man with an open-field tackle that most special teamers not kicking the ball can’t manage to land.

Bosher let rip a beauty on Sunday against the Jaguars and then finished the job himself, tracking down Kenjon Barner himself and, well, throwing him to the ground. Seriously, it’s a thing of beauty.