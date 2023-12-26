Christmas is a big day for the sports merchandise industry, as official team gear is an extremely popular gift choice, because if you know someone is a big fan of a team it’s about as safe a bet to be a good gift as you can find.

The problem is, Fanatics holds a near monopoly on the official team/league gear space and they are, well, not particularly good. There are often complaints about shipping delays and merchandise quality from Fanatics, but Christmas sees an exponential increase in angry tweets at the Fanatics account over botched gear — as an aside, I really hope the support folks at Fanatics get paid time and a half for having to deal with all of this on Christmas.

This year there were some truly prize mishaps on the part of Fanatics, and here I’m going to run through some of my favorites — but if you really want to get lost in the rabbit hole, just do a Twitter search for the @Fanatics account.

The one that I first saw blow up was this unbelievable AJ Brown jersey that I assume is from the Pablo Picasso collection.

My parents ordered me an Aj Brown jersey for Christmas & this is what I got? You can’t be serious @Fanatics pic.twitter.com/tMpUk5gmv2 — garrett🦅 (@jalenreagors) December 25, 2023

That wasn’t the only blank mishap, as there was also this Bengals jersey with nothing on the front.

This custom jersey with a name in 12 point font made me laugh out loud at my in-laws.

We ordered a customized t-shirt for my 10 year old nephew, and this is what we received. His last name is smaller than a finger nail. @Fanatics @Eagles pic.twitter.com/UnL1GBxi40 — Austin D. Diggins (@_diggins) December 25, 2023

There’s also this upside down Green Bay Packers logo that looks like a logo for tech company from the early 2000s that went bankrupt.

I have no words….. I have wanted this jacket since I saw @Jtgbp10 wearing it in September. So I finally ordered it and it came in like this 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9KgUZxAIgw — little miss sunshine (@emilyyjohnsonnn) December 24, 2023

Tyreek Hall.

ever heard of Tyreek Hall? 😂🏈 pic.twitter.com/e2UTxNf4bS — Craig Roper (@Roper_33) December 25, 2023

Quinn Hughe.

awesome christmas gift from my parents😍 pic.twitter.com/mfbr42pLe0 — Tommy (@tommykippes2) December 25, 2023

I also enjoy the “Accidental House Divided” merchandise category, featuring this Michigan/Illinois shirt.

@Fanatics so we ordered a Michigan hoodie for our daughter for Christmas and this is what we got. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Yd8lDI020M — Andy Signor (@goblue8430) December 25, 2023

A Maple Leafs/Rangers combo.

From the looks of it on Twitter we aren’t the only ones that are cursing out @fanatics today. 🤦@fanaticssucks @lids pic.twitter.com/EK2DthqdU8 — Scott Basler (@cbgb89) December 25, 2023

Not one but TWO Broncos/Chiefs jerseys.

How can you mess this up so bad! You had one job!! @Fanatics #christmasfail pic.twitter.com/KjRIwE8mTL — nells (@nells_m) December 24, 2023

Ordered a Pacheco jersey for my Brother in law and received this travesty. BRONCOS?! @Fanatics pic.twitter.com/bjO9iyTveS — Naveed mohebbi (@naveed269) December 24, 2023

A Vikings/Ravens jersey.

@ZayFlowers please help!! I ordered your jersey for my nephew for Christmas and @Fanatics messed it up. This is what I got and now the New Jersey won’t get here in time for Christmas pic.twitter.com/6v4RJoj9Db — Debra Jenkins (@DebbieDeb1980) December 15, 2023

The classic confusion of the New York Rangers and New York Giants on a hoodie.

A blank Rockies logo mug.

Close enough!