Consensus Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection Running Back Rankings

Week 3 of the NFL season brings with it another opportunity to either stay on an early roll in fantasy or to get some redemption after a rough start. Running backs are always a premium position in fantasy, but with how few true bell cow backs there are in the NFL these days, a lot of draft success comes on guessing the split right on backfield touches for teams that tend to use two backs.

There are of course those you can trust to get the vast majority of touches, and those players are at the top of every ranking every week — your Christian McCaffrey’s and Dalvin Cook’s and Derrick Henry’s — but the first two weeks have been illustrative at times, and frustrating at others, for those trying to figure out who is going to be used most in those more egalitarian backfields.

Here, we have the Week 3 consensus projection rankings for running backs, based on the projections from four sites: ESPN, NFL, CBS, and FantasyPros.

  1. Christian McCaffrey
  2. Dalvin Cook
  3. Derrick Henry
  4. Alvin Kamara
  5. Austin Ekeler
  6. Aaron Jones
  7. Nick Chubb
  8. Joe Mixon
  9. Jonathan Taylor
  10. Chris Carson
  11. Najee Harris
  12. Ezekiel Elliott
  13. Saquon Barkley
  14. David Montgomery
  15. D’Andre Swift
  16. Antonio Gibson
  17. Miles Sanders
  18. James Robinson
  19. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  20. Chase Edmonds
  21. Mike Davis
  22. Ty’Son Williams
  23. Damien Harris
  24. Myles Gaskin
  25. Leonard Fournette
  26. Melvin Gordon II
  27. Elijah Mitchell
  28. Darrell Henderson Jr.
  29. Kareem Hunt
  30. Devin Singletary
  31. Kenyan Drake
  32. James White
