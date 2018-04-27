Coca-Cola

LOS ANGELES — The World Cup trophy has a modesty drape.

That’s not all it has. The trophy also has an entourage, a security detail, and a private jet. FIFA and Coca-Cola have been on the road since September of last year, bringing the World Cup trophy to 51 countries on six continents, taking it literally around the world so football (or soccer, if you insist) fans and VIPs can get a glimpse of it up close and personal. The trophy had never before been on the soil of 25 of the countries that this Tour visited, and the Tour-branded private jet is continuing its globe-hopping as we speak.

I traveled with the trophy for several days (continually resisting the urge to refer to it as “The Cup,” although I occasionally slipped up), and got to see business partners, influencers, fans, and a former player interact with it. Well, with one exception, maybe “interact with” is a misleading term. The trophy — which is over a foot tall and which I’m told weighs over 13 pounds and is made of 18-carat gold and malachite — is only allowed to be touched directly by heads of state, or by players who have actually won the World Cup in the past.

Hence the modesty drape.

The trophy is transported in secret, even among those traveling on the plane with it. When the team gets to a location where the trophy will be displayed, the drape goes up, and like a magic trick, when it descends, the trophy is in place, behind glass, on a pedestal. While I was with the trophy, I got to see a handful of partner events in New York and Miami where the trophy would be unveiled — including at Twitter HQ in Manhattan and at the brand-new Telemundo studio in Florida — and every time, the unveiling resulted in breathless wonder and applause from those assembled.

Even people who don’t follow football closely wanted to get their picture with the trophy, because everyone knows the World Cup is special. And as such, the most important and special stops on the World Cup Trophy Tour were the fan events. Most of the countries where the tour stopped featured fan events, and our leg of the tour — Mexico City to New York to Miami to Los Angeles — began and culminated in fan events. L.A. Live hosted the trophy for two days, where thousands of fans were able to stop by, look at, and get a picture with the trophy, rotating in a lighted case that made it look like something the Avengers might have to punch someone for.

In Mexico City and Los Angeles, the fan events were attended by former World Cup winners. A spokesperson for the tour told me that “over 70 percent” of the fan events have featured a former winner. In Los Angeles, Brazilian legend Bebeto stopped by the event to hoist the trophy, kiss it, and rock it like a little baby. After spending the better part of a week following the trophy from stop to stop, and to see so many people gaze at it through glass, it’s striking to see someone actually get to hold it in their hands. The assembled media stared in hushed awe as Bebeto cradled the trophy in his arms, getting emotional being near the same trophy Brazil won in 1994 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.