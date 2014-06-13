Fired WWE Stars Update: The Funkasaurus Is Going To Japan To Protect Dolphins, Curt Hawkins Has A Death Wish

If you were here yesterday, you know that WWE rampaged through their lower mid-card, firing 10 stars including former Smackdown general manager Teddy Long, Lithuanian Diva Aksana and 2/3 of 3MB. It was a tough day for fans like me who love the least successful people on the show and want them to do well.
Some of the released wrestlers are handling it well. Examples:
Others are taking a more … unexpected approach to being future endeavored.
Example: Brodus Clay AKA The Funkasaurus is taking a sudden trip to Japan to protest the hunting and slaughter of dolphins. Via TMZ, who are officially reporting unemployed wrestler vacation plans:
Brodus says he booked a trip to Japan for this summer and plans to protest dolphin hunting. He’s been passionate about the cause ever since seeing the Oscar winning documentary, “The Cove”.
The Funkasaurus tells us he’s bummed about losing his job — WWE cut a total of 9 wrestlers today — but he’s excited to do some other things — like acting and writing a book.
Brodus says he’s open to any wrestling opportunities he might get in Japan — but his main focus is “bringing awareness to the cause” of the dolphins.
I hope he’s going to stop dolphin hunters with big T-bone suplexes. It makes sense, though, if you think about it. Brodus was always billed as the “only living, breathing, rompin’, stompin’ Funkasaurus in captivity,” so maybe he’s sensitive to the plight of endangered animals.
In other “things about to get slaughtered” news, released wrestler Curt Hawkins started off positively enough — he booked appearances in New Jersey’s JCW as well as Beyond Wrestling and looks to become the next former-WWE guy proving he can “work” on the independents — aaaaaaaaaand then he got offended by an inoffensive tweet and called the World’s Strongest Man an idiot. MHOOPS!
Mark’s response was to explain that tweet was meant to celebrate his upcoming 18th year with WWE and that he had no idea about the talent releases. He also mentioned that he knows where Hawkins lives, says an apology is due and announces that he will “take care of our biz” if it isn’t given. If I was one of those promotions planning to have Curt Hawkins at a future show I’d be sending APOLOGIZE DUDE, SERIOUSLY e-mails right now.
We’ll keep you updated on any future ridiculousness involving the released performers. If Yoshi Tatsu starts driving NASCAR or something, we’ll be on it.
It’s just part of Curt’s new indy gimmick, “That Smear on the Canvas”.
Mark Henry said he knows where Hawkins lives because he’ll mail Curt a hand-written poem about how much Curt’s words hurt Mark’s feelings and the lack of apology made it all worse. :'(
Sadly (and by that I mean, awesomely) you’re probably right.
I love Mark Henry, behemoth destroyer with a heart of gold.
Write ‘im up, write ‘im up, break ‘is heart, break ‘is heart.
Maybe Hawkins is hoping Mark Henry will want to settle their beef in the squared circle at Money in the Bank?
Slater Hotel India Echo Lima Delta
Whisky Echo Alpha Romeo Echo Alpha Tango Hotel Romeo Echo Echo Mike Alpha November Bravo Alpha November Delta.
@Beerguyrob LLS I see what you did there good one
WHOS GONNA MAKE IMPROMPTU TAG MATCHES NOW PLAYA?
AJ LEE RETURN CONFIRMED???
Henry: You know what I studied in college?
*Slams Hawkins through the mat*
Henry: That was my Major!
I heard a story that when the releases were getting typed up a mistake was made. They meant to release Dawkins, but there was a bug in the system and it typed Hawkins. It’s a the whole Buttle Tuttle situation all over again.
For reals though, if I were a wrestling promoter signing Hawkins, I wouldn’t want him to apologize in hope that Henry shows up to fight him. I’d be really interested if I was a promotion that operated in the city that Mr. Henry currently resides.
At least he didn’t say “Your an idiot.”
Annnnd now I’m depressed that I’m praising wrestlers for knowing basic grammar/spelling.
This is exactly what I thought.
Henry can’t kick anyone’s ass who doesn’t consent to not walk away at a brisk pace. He’s the slowest man in the world. I would cast him as The Blob in an X-Men movie without hesitation.
Why doesn’t TNA snatch Clay, Bourne and Hawkins up?